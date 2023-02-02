Beloved father, brother, and son, Jonathan Robert Kinsley died on January 23, 2023, at Kelowna General Hospital. He was the loving husband of Pamela (Jones) Kinsley. They were married on March 16, 2013.
Born on February 27, 1963, in York, he was the son of the late Robert A. Kinsley and Anne W. (Whalen) Kinsley. A graduate of Dallastown High School, Jon attended Widener University, graduating with a bachelor's degree in electrical and electronics engineering in 1985.
After college, Jon moved back to York and began his career with Kinsley Construction in 1985, joining the estimating department. With a sharp entrepreneurial mind focused on the company's future, Jon was an early adopter of personal computing technologies and used technological advances combined with his industry knowledge to modernize the company's estimating processes.
Over the years, he grew as an organizational leader and was promoted to project manager and vice president. Then, in 1995, recognizing his expertise and experience, Jon became president and chief operating officer of Kinsley Construction, serving in this capacity until 2017 when he became president and CEO.
In 2021, Jon transitioned into an executive leadership role with Kinsley Enterprises. Along with family and non-family leaders, he helped grow the business footprint by building processes, systems, and people into leadership roles to support the vision for the future. Jon was very proud of the Kinsley Construction team's ability to serve customers throughout the Mid-Atlantic region and beyond with creative solutions.
Jon believed deeply in giving back to the community which gave him so much by serving on numerous boards and industry trade associations. He was a trustee of York College of Pennsylvania, serving on the finance and advancement committee. He was also active with the Penn-Mar Foundation, an organization close to his heart, which secures funding for services to support people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. He served on the Penn-Mar Human Services Board as chairman and board member and was treasurer for the Penn-Mar Foundation Board.
Jon embraced his passion for adventure and the outdoors. He loved flying and was an accomplished pilot. He also enjoyed hunting, skiing, golfing, and fly fishing, a passion he and his wife, Pam, shared with many friends. He was an active member of the Laurel Fish & Game Association and the North Muddy Fish & Game Association.
Above all, Jon cherished the time he spent with his beloved wife, children, and grandchildren. He will be dearly missed by all.
In addition to his wife, Jon is survived by his mother, Anne W. Kinsley; daughter Jessica Schiding; son Zac; stepchildren Cassie and Landon Firestone; brothers Patrick and his wife Carla, Christopher and his wife Jeri-Ann, and Robert and his wife Rebecca; and grandchildren Hannah, Carter and Lucy. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert A. Kinsley, and passed away alongside his loving brother, Timothy J. Kinsley.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial gifts in Jon's honor may be sent to the Penn-Mar Foundation at www.penn-mar.org or 310 Old Freeland Road, Freeland Maryland 21053.
A Tribute to Jon:
Jon was a dedicated husband and father who loved and cherished the time he spent with his wife, children, and family.
Jon had many interests which he embraced throughout his life, and one of those was for building things. Personally, he enjoyed building mechanical items such as motorcycles. Professionally, he was brilliant at developing systems to improve efficiency for greater results. He also took special pride in helping people grow, effectively guiding them to excel beyond the limit of what they thought they could achieve.
Jon had a passion for flying, having become an accomplished pilot decades ago. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved to hunt and golf. He was also an active member of the Laurel Fish & Game Association and the North Muddy Fish & Game Association. He and his wife Pam loved to fly fish together, a passion and pastime they shared with many friends.
Jon learned the family business through years of hard work, moving from estimator to project manager to vice president, and finally taking the helm as president and CEO of Kinsley Construction. He loved to lead and grow his team and their talents to new heights. He was especially proud of the growth he helped the company achieve through the Mid-Atlantic region after joining the executive leadership team at Kinsley Enterprises. His family's companies are well-positioned for continued growth and success with a strong foundation and values guided by Jon's years of dedication and visionary leadership.
Jon and his brothers share many of the same interests and hobbies. One of the things he loved the most was skiing with his brothers and parents, which he learned to do at a young age. Jon and his brothers regularly went on heli-skiing trips in British Columbia with their father, getting deep into the backcountry to find untouched powder and new adventures.
Above all, Jon was a kind, loving, devoted husband and father for whom family was the most important thing in life.
A remembrance service for Jonathan Robert Kinsley as well as his internment will be held privately in York.