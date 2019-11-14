Jonathan R. Reid, age 34 of Paradise, passed away on Sunday, November 10, 2019. He was the husband of Kelly Feaster Reid with whom he celebrated 6 years of marriage on April 5th. Born in Coatesville, he was the son of Carl A. Reid, Jr. of Livingston, TX and Pamela Stoltzfus wife of Frank Cosgrove of Paradise.
He graduated from Pequea Valley High School, Class of 2004. Jon worked as a mechanic for Cory Texter and a construction worker for Precision Craftsmen. In his free time, he loved riding motorcycles and dirt bikes, racing flat track and motocross as #28, ice racing, and spending time with his children Brooke F. and Evan R. Reid.
A celebration of life will take place at Lancaster Harley-Davidson, 308 Beaver Valley Pike, Willow Street, PA 17584, on Sunday, November 17th from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Shivery Funeral Home to help the family with funeral expenses, PO Box 62, Paradise, PA 17562.