Jonathan R. Hofstetter, 43, of Tallgrass Path, Lancaster, PA passed away peacefully after his fight with cancer on Monday, February 24, 2020. He and his wife Danielle Miller Hofstetter celebrated 20 years of marriage in May. He adored his three daughters, Annika, Liv and Nadia and loved spending time with them. He was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Siri Grace Hofstetter.
Jon enjoyed hiking and was section hiking the Appalachian Trail. He loved traveling, reading God's Word, and laughing regularly with family and friends. He was passionate about baseball and everything New York Yankees. Jonathan made every person he encountered feel valued and accepted. He enjoyed writing and detailed his recent fight with cancer and commitment to his faith in a blog at hofstetterpartyoffive.wordpress.com.
Born in Milford, DE, he was the son of Bonnie Yoder of Greenwood, DE and Orray Hofstetter of Milford, DE.
An accomplished attorney, Jon was a partner with Blakinger Thomas, P.C. and served as the firm's marketing chair, title agent, and associate mentor as well as the firm's Relay for Life co-captain and captain of the softball team. He was a member of the Pennsylvania Bar Association and Lancaster Bar Association.
Jonathan was an active member of Mellinger Mennonite Church where he served as an elder. He also served as the current chair of Everence Financial Credit Union Board of Directors. He was the former chair of the Board of Directors for Bridge of Hope of Lancaster and Chester Counties and Mennonite Children's Choir. He was a member of the Lancaster Pirates, an honorary member of the Korean War Veterans Association for services rendered, and a former Rotarian.
Surviving are his wife, Danielle and three daughters as well as his parents and a brother, David and wife Jacque Hofstetter of VA.
A service celebrating Jonathan will be held at Lancaster Mennonite High School Auditorium, 2176 Lincoln Highway East, Lancaster, PA on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 10:00AM with Pastors Dan Cloyd and Roger Weaver officiating. Attendees are invited to wear New York Yankees gear or super hero attire. A visitation will be held at Mellinger Mennonite Church, 1916 Lincoln Highway East, Lancaster, PA on Friday, March 6, 2020 from 5:30PM until 8:30PM. There will be no visitation on Saturday. Interment will be private.
Those who desire may make contributions in Jon's memory to a program that was very dear to him. Benchmark Program in Lancaster, PA provides fitness-based mentoring to at risk youth. https://www.benchmarkprogram.org/ Arrangements are entrusted to Murray A. Miller with Reynolds Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Quarryville, PA.
Browse »