Jonathan K. Esh, age 84, of Gap, PA passed away at his home on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. He was the husband of Mary Ann Stoltzfus Esh with whom he celebrated 62 years of marriage on April 15 of this year. He was born in Ronks, son of the late Amos & Annie Smoker Esh.
He was a member of Mine Road Amish Mennonite Church of Gap. He was self employed as a painter. He enjoyed trips to the mountains, deer hunting and dinner with his children and siblings.
Surviving besides his wife are 5 children: S. Jane wife of Amos Fisher of Gordonville, Barbara Ann wife of Val Yoder of Minnesota, Wilmer S. husband of Brenda Walters Esh of Georgia, Titus Lee husband of Sue King Esh of Gap, Keturah Joy wife of Arlen King of Florida, 22 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren, 3 siblings: Sarah wife of the late John A. King of Gordonville, Rachel wife of the late Reuben Stoltzfus of Talmage, Naomi wife of Paul Zook of Gap. He was preceded in death by 4 siblings: Barbara Beiler, Samuel, Elias and Annie Esh.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Hospice and Community Care and all those who came to the house to care for Jonathan.
Services will be private at the Mine Road Amish Mennonite Church Cemetery. shiveryfunealhome.com
