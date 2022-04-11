Jonathan E. Smucker, 92, of 5158 Old Philadelphia Pike, Kinzers, passed away Sunday, April 10, 2022. Born in Ronks, he was the son of the late Amos and Barbara Esh Smucker. He was the husband of the late Mary Stoltzfus Smucker. A retired farmer, he also worked at D. S. Machine until 2010. Jonathan was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Surviving are: 4 children, Rebecca, at home, Barbara married to John D. Lapp, Ronks, Amos married to Mary Fisher Smucker, Kinzers, Verna married to Stephen Zook, Christiana; 23 grandchildren; 78 great-grandchildren; a brother, Aquilla married to Rachel Kauffman Smucker, Bird-in-Hand; 3 sisters, Arie Stoltzfus, Lancaster, Malinda Blank, Christiana, Mary Blank, Newburg. He was preceded in death by: a son, Aaron; brothers, Daniel and Levi; a sister, Katie Stoltzfus.
Funeral services will be held from the late home on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at 9 a.m. EST with interment following in Spring Garden Cemetery. Friends may call at the late home from the time of this notice till the service. Furman's Leola
