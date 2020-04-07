Jonathan E. Fisher, 81, of 507 Beechdale Rd., Bird-in-Hand, passed away Monday, April 6, 2020 at his home. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late John S. and Barbara Esh Fisher. He was the husband of Lizzie Ann Dienner Fisher. A retired dairy farmer, he worked the last 12 years at Strasburg Pallet Shop. He was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Surviving in addition to his wife are 8 children: John S. married to Sarah Ann King Fisher, Conestoga, Edna Ruth married to Amos F. Blank, Strasburg, Anna Mae married to Amos J. Lantz, Paradise, Barbara D. married to David J. Fisher, Strasburg, Lizzie Ann married to Jacob E. King, Gordonville, Jonathan E., Jr. married to Rachel Stoltzfus Fisher, Kinzers, Emma D. married to Samuel F. King, Bird-in-Hand, Samuel D. married to Mary Stoltzfus Fisher, New Holland; 47 grandchildren; 38 great-grandchildren.
Also surviving are 7 siblings: Anna (Ben) Fisher, Honey Brook, David Fisher, Gordonville, Amos (Anna) Fisher, New Holland, Omar (Sally) Fisher, Lancaster, Salome Fisher, Morgantown, Barbara (Aaron) King, Lancaster, Reuben (Rosella) Fisher, Manheim; sister-in-law, Linda Fisher, Lancaster. He was preceded in death by: 2 brothers, Henry and John Fisher; a brother-in-law, Reuben Lantz.
Funeral services will be private. Burial will be in Beiler's Cemetery, Ronks. Furman's – Leola
