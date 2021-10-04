Jonathan Daniel Stoltzfus
Jonathan Daniel Stoltzfus, 93, a resident of the Quarryville Presbyterian Home, was called home by his Lord and Savior on Sunday, October 3, 2021.
He was married 69 years to Miriam Mary (Lantz) Stoltzfus, who preceded him in death on April 15, 2021.
Born in Ronks, he was the son of the late Amos U. and Fannie (Lapp) Stoltzfus.
Jonathan worked many years as a farmer, construction worker, as a welder at Lancaster Level Flo and for 19 years at Good’s Store in Quarryville and a was member of the Weavertown Amish Mennonite Church. He was a former minister and bishop at Gapview Amish Mennonite Church.
Surviving are six sons, Amos W. husband of Marianne Stoltzfus of Lancaster, Edwin L Stoltzfus of Ronks, David P. husband of Karen Stoltzfus of Whittier, NC, Jonathan D., Jr. husband of Lydia Stoltzfus of New Holland, Alpheus J. husband of Kathryn Stoltzfus of Nashville, TN, and Vernon R. husband of Kimberly Stoltzfus of Strasburg; four daughters, Rebecca Ann wife of Galen Miller of Bourbon, IN, Elma Grace Stoltzfus of Ronks, Esther Marie wife of Wayne Wagler of Washington, IN, and Linda Beth wife of Sanford Weaver of New Holland; 37 grandchildren, 47 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Mary Louise Stoltzfus, grandsons, Jonathan Stoltzfus III and Joshua Stoltzfus, and by siblings, Gideon, Jacob, Christ, Amos U., Jr. and Elam L. Stoltzfus and Mary Riehl, Sarah Stoltzfus, and Hanna Stoltzfus. He was the last of his immediate family.
A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, October 7, 2021 10 a.m. at the Weavertown Amish Mennonite Church, 2903 Church Road, Bird-In-Hand, PA. Interment in the adjoining church cemetery. Viewings will be held at the church on Wednesday from 2:00 to 4:00 and 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Kindly omit flowers. Arrangements by the Groff High Funeral Home, New Holland, PA.
