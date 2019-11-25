Jonathan D. Rote, 56 of Maytown, PA, passed away at home on Wednesday, November 20, 2019.
He was a graduate of Hempfield High School and worked as an automotive technician for Stadel Volvo in East Petersburg.
Gifted with mechanical aptitude, Jonathan started his career as a machinist, rebuilding diesel engines and furthered his schooling by becoming a certified diesel mechanic. As his career progressed, he also worked in the marine industry for Hartman and Lapp and moved back to the automotive industry for many different dealership brands including Oldsmobile, Isuzu, Toyota, Kia, and Volvo, earning the designation of Master Technician for all brands.
Jonathan's greatest accomplishment was being a father to his son Brandon Rote, passing on his knowledge of automotive repair and teaching him how to rebuild motorcycle and snowmobile engines. Jonathan enjoyed the outdoors working in the yard and gardening, birdwatching, snowmobiling, riding dirt bikes, building computers, reading, listening to music and was not afraid to tackle any home repair or improvement project.
In addition to Brandon, Jonathan is survived by his father, Gerald L. Rote husband of Paulette Rote and his brother Brian K. Rote.
Jonathan's mother Barbara A. Rote preceded him in death.
A graveside service will be held on November 30, 2019 at 11AM at Chiques Church of the Brethren Cemetery, 4045 Sunnyside Road in Manheim, PA with Pastor Ronnette Comfort-Butler officiating. Casual dress is requested.
Kindly omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made in Jonthan's memory to: Wounded Warrior Project at support.woundedwarriorproject.org.
