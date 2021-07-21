Jonas W. Nolt, 89, of Shippensburg, departed this life on the morning of Monday, July 19, 2021, at his home.
He was born on September 1, 1931, in Churchtown, PA, a son of the late Noah Z. and Lizzie M. Weaver Nolt.
Jonas worked as a farmer throughout his life. He also owned and operated a salvage business for tractor parts.
Jonas is survived by eleven children, Ruth S. (Wayne) Martin of Mount Forest, Ontario, Canada, Rhoda S. (Ervin) Bauman of Kenilworth, Ontario, Canada, Wilma S. (Amsey) Gingrich of Mount Forest, Ontario, Canada, Mark S. (Mary Ann) Nolt of Newville, PA, Erma S. (Alvin) Zimmerman of Dundee, NY, Edward S. (Marian) Nolt of Liberty, KY, Ellen S. (Orvie) Martin of Newville, PA, Julia S. (Curvin) Martin of Muncie, IN, James S. Nolt of Shippensburg, PA, Kathryn S. (John) Ramer of Shippensburg, and Ervin S. (Emma) Nolt of Newville, PA; eighty-one grandchildren; ninety-six great-grandchildren; two sisters, Martha W. (Irvin) Zimmerman of Hahnstown, PA, and Frances W. Martin of Narvon, PA; one brother, Menno W. Nolt of Ephrata, PA; sister-in-law, Lydia Nolt of Fleetwood, PA; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Jonas was preceded in death by his wife, Alta K. Sensenig Nolt; one grandchild; two great-grandchildren; and six siblings, Lizzie W. Nolt, Clayton W. Nolt, Katie W. Hurst, Annie W. Burkholder, Emma W. Nolt, and Jacob W. Nolt.
His funeral service will be held at 9:30 a.m., on Friday, July 23, 2021, at the Oakville Mennonite Church at 20 Willis Road, Newville, PA 17241. The Bishop Paul Nolt, Leon Zimmerman, Lester Martin, Marvin Zimmerman, and Glenn Wise will officiate. Interment will be in the adjoining church cemetery. Viewing will be Thursday from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m., and again from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., at the James S. Nolt residence at 2130 Ritner Highway, Shippensburg, PA 17257.
Jonas' family kindly requests the omission of flowers.
The Foglesanger-Bricker Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc., Shippensburg, has been entrusted with his funeral arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.fogelsanger-brickerfuneralhome.com.