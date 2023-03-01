Jonas S. King, age 78, of Gap, PA, passed away at his home on Monday, February 27, 2023. He was the husband of Rachel S. Lapp King, with whom he celebrated 54 years of marriage on September 10th. He was born in New Holland, son of the late John K. & Lavina E. Stoltzfus King.
He was an active member of the Honey Brook Community Church, where he had served as deacon and elder. Along with his brother David, he was a former owner of Nickel Mine Floor Covering and then operated a furniture business with his son-in-law, James, until 2012.
He enjoyed going to the family cabin in Union County, hunting and traveling. He was known for taking the scenic route, telling dauddy jokes and saying, "Keep your eyes peeled for deer".
Surviving besides his wife are 6 children: Gideon husband of Miriam Stutzman King of Dublin, OH, John husband of Gabriela Montes de Oca King of Lancaster, Keturah wife of David Beiler of Lancaster, Stephen husband of Julie Fuglsang King of Exton, Ben husband of Agnes Balla of Burlington, VT, Priscilla wife of Durrell Hahn of Strasburg, 21 grandchildren, 1 great-grandson, 8 siblings: Sam husband of Sylvian Lapp King of Mill Hall, PA, twins David husband of Elizabeth Riehl King of Ronks, Daniel husband of Priscilla Stoltzfus King of New Holland, twins Jacob husband of Kim Sheeder King of Lancaster, John husband of Annie Stoltzfus King of White Horse, Mervin husband of Mary Lapp King of White Horse, Leah wife of John King of Port Royal, PA, Sadie Mae wife of David Esh of Gordonville. He was preceded in death by a daughter Rose M. Mast, late wife of James A. Mast of Sarasota, FL.
Funeral service will take place at Calvary Monument Bible Church, 1660 Mine Road, Paradise, PA, on Friday, March 3rd at 10 a.m. with Pastor Merv Petersheim and Mr. Ben Fisher officiating. Interment will be in the Paradise Mennonite Cemetery. There will be a viewing at Calvary Monument Bible Church on Thursday, March 2nd, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Clinic for Special Children, P.O. Box 128, Strasburg, PA 17579. shiveryfuneralhome.com