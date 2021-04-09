Jonas S. Esh, 79, of 307-A Queen Rd., Gordonville, passed away of natural causes on Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at his home. Born in Ronks, he was the son of the late Daniel S. and Elizabeth Stoltzfus Esh. He was the husband of Mary L. Esh Esh. Jonas was a retired farmer and a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Also surviving are: nine children, David, Daniel husband of Caroline Stoltzfus Esh, Elmer husband of Anna Stoltzfoos Esh, Jonas, Jr. husband of Ruth Stoltzfus Esh, Leroy husband of Anna Mae Beiler Esh and Michael, all of Ickesburg, PA, Sylvia wife of Omar F. King, Jr. of Honey Brook, Sadie wife of Jacob S. Beiler of Gordonville, Elizabeth Ann wife of Steven B. King, Gap; 41 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; eight brothers, Michael (Mattie) Esh, Strasburg, Jonathan (Linda) Esh, Nottingham, Daniel (Naomi) Esh, Narvon, Reuben (Anna Mary) Esh, Gordonville, Amos (Sarah) Esh, John (Janet) Esh, both of New Holland, Elmer (Martha) Esh, Gordonville, Emanuel (Mary Ann) Esh, Narvon; six sisters, Emma (the late Amos) Lapp, Strasburg, Naomi (Alvin) King, Leola, Sadie (Eli) Stoltzfoos, Bird-in-Hand, Anna (Benuel) King, Ronks, Rebecca (Daniel) Stoltzfus, Parkesburg, Elizabeth (Sam) Glick, Dornsife.
He was preceded in death by: a grandchild, Matthew Esh; two sisters, Salomie and Mary Stoltzfus.
The funeral will be Friday, April 9, 2021 at 11:00 AM EST at the late home with interment in Gordonville Cemetery. Friends may call at the late home from the time of this notice till the service. Kindly omit flowers. Furman's – Leola
