Jonas S. Beiler, 55, of 741A Hartman Station Rd., Lancaster, passed away Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late David B. and Lizzie Stoltzfus Beiler. He was the stepson of the late Sarah Swarey Lapp Beiler. A harness maker at the Village Harness Shop, Intercourse, he was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Surviving are: 3 brothers, Aaron married to Katie Beiler, Strasburg, David married to Sarah Beiler, Witmer, Ephraim married to Fannie Beiler, Indiana, PA; 3 sisters, Annie married to Amos Lapp, Little Falls, NY, Barbara married to Abner Stoltzfus, Myerstown, Hannah Beiler, Lancaster; step-relations, Ben and Esther Lapp, Rebersburg, Jonathan and Amanda Stoltzfus, Bellefonte, Isaac and Hannah King, Rebersburg, Sam and Bena Lapp, Madisonburg. He was preceded in death by brothers, John and Enos Beiler.
Funeral services will be private with interment in Beiler's Cemetery, Ronks. Furman's – Leola
