Jonas M. Stoltzfus, of Rebersburg, passed from this life on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at his residence. He was 78. Born February 24, 1943 in Narvon, Jonas was a son of the late Jacob M. and Lydia F. “Kauffman” Stoltzfus. On November 9, 1967 he married Lavina K. Stoltzfus who survives.
In addition to his wife, Jonas is survived by three daughters, Malinda Glick (Henry) of Howard, Rebecca King (David) and Lydia Lapp (J. David) both of Mill Hall; five sons, Jacob Stoltzfus (Naomi) of Rebersburg, Eli Stoltzfus (Miriam) of Platteville, WI, Stephen Stoltzfus (Annie), Jonas Stoltzfus, Jr. (Sadie) and Samuel Stoltzfus (Ruthie) all of Rebersburg; five siblings, Daniel U. Stoltzfus (Suvilla) Jacob K. Stoltzfus (Sarah) Rachel Ebersole (Amos), Emma Stoltzfus (David) and Fannie Stoltzfus (Ben). Also surviving is one sister-in-law, Nancy Stoltzfus, sixty-three grandchildren and forty-two great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, Jonas was preceded in death by two brothers, Christ and John Stoltzfus, his daughter-in-law, Sallie Stoltzfus and two sisters-in-law, Rachel and Mollie.
Visitation will be held at 5051 Brush Valley Road, Rebersburg from now until the time of the funeral on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at 9:00 AM. Jonas will be laid to rest in the Elk Creek Cemetery. Arrangements were entrusted to the Steven R. Neff Funeral Home of Millheim.
