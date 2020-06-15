Jonas M. King, 81, of 207 Osceola Mill Rd., Gordonville, passed away at his home on Saturday evening, June 13, 2020. He was the husband of Annie S. Riehl King. Born in Bird-in-Hand, he was the son of the late Daniel and Lizzie Beiler King. A retired farmer, Mr. King was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Also surviving: six children, Catherine married to Daniel Esh, Jr., Gordonville, John married to Malinda Blank King, Newburg, Linda married to Alvin Stoltzfus, Gordonville, Barbie King, at home, Edna married to John Beiler, Jr., East Earl, Elmer married to Jolene Esh King, New Holland; 28 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; siblings, Daniel (Susie) King, Mattie Beiler; sister-in-law, Sylvia King. He was preceded in death by three grandsons: an infant, Mahlon, James; siblings, Jake, Ephraim, Lizzie, Barbara, Rachel; in-laws, Edna, Christ, David, Daniel, Samuel, John, and David.
Funeral Services will be private from the late home with interment following in the Dry Hill Cemetery. Furman's – Leola
