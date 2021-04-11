Jonas K. Stoltzfus

Jonas "Joe" King Stoltzfus, age 77, died on Thursday, March 25, 2021, as a result of multiple brain tumor. Born on November 11, 1943 to Isaiah & Katie Stoltzfus, Jonas was one of 16 children. He was preceded in death by his sister, Bertha, and is survived by eight brothers and six sisters; his wife of 56 years, Judith (Lehman) Stoltzfus; his children, Jeffrey Stoltzfus, Jonathan Stoltzfus, Jolita (Stoltzfus) Peterson and Jamie Stoltzfus; and eight grandchildren.
Jonas loved meeting new people and had a gift for making authentic connections. His gentle soul and kind spirit left an indelible impression. He will always be remembered and missed.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jonas' honor to the Pennsylvania Association for Sustainable Agriculture (PASA) at pasafarming.org/donate or the Rodale Institute at rodaleinstitute.org/get-involved/donate.