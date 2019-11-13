Jonas K. Lapp, age 70, of 471 Church Road, Quarryville, passed away on Tuesday, November 12, 2019. He was the husband of Lydia R. Miller Lapp. Born in Myerstown, he was the son of the late Joseph S. and Annie King Lapp.
Jonas was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Surviving in addition to his wife are 8 children: Rachel M. wife of David F. Stoltzfus, Amos R. husband of Lizzie Stoltzfus Lapp both of Rockville, IN, Annie M. wife of Daniel S. Lapp of Farm Grove, PA, Joseph M. husband of Emma Stoltzfus Lapp of Cambridge City, IN, Jonas K. Jr. husband of Mattie Fisher Lapp, Fannie M. Lapp, Aaron M. husband of Rebecca King Lapp, all of Quarryville, Levi M. husband of Leah Fisher Lapp of Hagerstown, IN, 55 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, and 4 siblings: Rachel Beiler of Kirkwood, Daniel husband of Mary Lantz Lapp of Quarryville, Lydia King of Holtwood, Hannah wife of Moses Renno of Juniata County. He was preceded in death by a grandchild and 2 brothers: John and Isaac Lapp.
Funeral service will take place at the late home, 471 Church Road, Quarryville, on Friday, November 15 at 9 a.m. Interment will be in the Fairmount Amish Cemetery. shiveryfuneralhome.com