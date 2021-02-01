Jonas F. Stoltzfus, 48, of 7334 Palmer Rd., Greensfork, IN passed away January 28, 2021 at his home. He was the husband of Nancy B. (Esch) Stoltzfus.
He was born in Christiana, PA son of the late Jonas K. and Fannie Stoltzfus. He was a member of the Old Order Amish Church. He was a farmer.
Surviving besides his wife are 9 children; Rachel E., John E., Elizabeth E. wife of Levi Stoltzfus Fountain City, Lydia E., Mary E., Mervin E., Elain E., Enos E., Amos E. at home. 11 siblings; late Priscilla, wife of Christ King, marred 2nd time to (Annie Stoltzfus) Bartville, Mary F. wife of Joseph Glick, 1st married to late Jonas K. Smuker of Quarryville, Samuel F, husband of Malinda Stoltzfus of Nottingham, Arie F. wife of Stephen S. King of Kirkwood, Naomi F., wife of Levi M. Fisher of Quarryville, Elam F., husband of Lizzie Stoltzfus of Leola, Fannie F., wife of Jacob Stoltzfus of Ronks, Aaron F., husband of Rachel Stoltzfus of Kentucky, Rachel F., wife of Amos M. Zook of Strasburg, Israel B., husband of Naomi Stoltzfus, of Greensfork, IN, Amos F., husband of Amanda Stoltzfus of Nottingham. He was preceded in death by his parents Jonas K. and Fannie Fisher Stoltzfus, a sister Priscilla, a brother-in-law Jonas Smucker, and several nephew and nieces.
Funeral services will take place at his home. Interment in the Williamson Old Order Amish Cemetery.
