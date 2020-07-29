Jonas F. Beiler, 91, of 243 Springville Rd., Kinzers, passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at his home. Born in Kinzers, he was the son of the late Abram L. and Barbara Fisher Beiler. He was married for 68 years to Elizabeth King Beiler. A retired horseshoer, he was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by: 6 children, Sarah wife of the late Jonathan Lantz, Naomi wife of David Esh, Jr., both of Gordonville, John Lee husband of Rachel Stoltzfus Beiler, Kinzers, Eli Ben husband of Rebecca Stoltzfus Beiler, Gap, Betty Ann wife of Benuel Petersheim, Bird-in-Hand, Alvin Jay Beiler, Felton DE; 30 grandchildren; 71 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; a brother, John husband of Leah Beiler; a sister, Barbara wife of Emanuel Flaud. He was preceded in death by: 7 brothers, Elam, Jacob, Christian, Amos, Benuel, Henry and Abram; 6 sisters, Lizzie, Rachel, Mary, Malinda, Sarah, and Annie; 3 grandchildren.
Funeral services will be private with interment in Millwood Cemetery, Gap. Furman's- Leola
