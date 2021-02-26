Jonas B. Stoltzfus, 74, of 6 Queen Rd. (PO Box 162), Intercourse, PA passed away Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Leola, he was the son of the late Jesse D. and Annie Beiler Stoltzfus. He was the husband of Mary Z. Glick Stoltzfus. A member of the Old Order Amish Church, Mr. Stoltzfus had worked for Lapp's Coach Shop for a number of years.
Also surviving: two sons, Gerald husband of Eva Stoltzfus, Bird-in-Hand, Norman husband of Heather Stoltzfus, Intercourse; nine grandchildren; foster daughter, Penny Hutchison, at home; siblings, Katie Beiler, Henry Stoltzfus, twin brother, John Stoltzfus, David Stoltzfus; brother-in-law, Levi Fisher. He was preceded in death by: a sister, Sadie.
Private Funeral Services: from the home of Elmer Smoker, E. Gordon Rd., Gordonville with interment following in Myer's Cemetery, Leola. Furman's – Leola
