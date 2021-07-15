Jonas B. Fisher, 91, of Maple Farm Nursing Center, formerly of Gordonville, entered into rest on Tuesday, July 13, 2021. Born in Gordonville, he was the son of the late Samuel L. and Mary F. Beiler Fisher. A member of the Ridgeview Mennonite Church, he delivered flowers for Royer's Flowers for more than 20 years. An avid bicyclist, he enjoyed trips with his Bicycle Club. He also enjoyed bowling.
Jonas is survived by: siblings, Suvilla married to the late Amos King, Ronks, Elam married to the late Bernice Fisher, Lititz, Ben married to Elaine Fisher, Lancaster, Samuel married to Sarah Fisher, TN, Leroy of FL, Melvin married to Mary Fisher, Gordonville, Omar of Ronks; sister-in-law, Rebecca Fisher, Hampton, CT; nieces and nephews. A brother Amos preceded him in death.
Funeral Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, July 17, 2021 at Ridgeview Mennonite Church, 3723 Ridge Rd., Gordonville with viewing from 10 a.m.–11 a.m. Interment: Beiler's Cemetery, Ronks. Furman's – Leola
A living tribute »