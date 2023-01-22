Jon Stanley King, 62, Lancaster, entered the gates of Heaven with grace and dignity after a courageous battle with cancer on January 20, 2023.
Born and raised in Lansdale, PA, he was the son of the late John Evans and June Hontz King. He recently celebrated his 35th wedding anniversary with his loving wife, Linda Steen King. He was the proud father of their son, Evan (wife Kyra) and daughter Lindsay (Peter McKernan). He took great joy in being "Pop" to grandson, Jackson.
Jon was a 1978 graduate of North Penn High School and a 1982 graduate of Shippensburg University, where he was a member of Sigma Tau Gamma fraternity. He had a long and successful career in sales and marketing with Applied Controls, Inc., Innovation Focus, and Stoner, Inc. where he recently celebrated 20 years.
Jon enjoyed life to the fullest and never let the diagnosis of Multiple Sclerosis keep him down! While he loved to go boating, water skiing and golfing, Jon found time with family and friends to be the most rewarding. Jon was a huge fan of the Phillies and Eagles. You could also find him cheering on Millersville Baseball, Villanova Basketball and Penn State Football!
He also volunteered as a coach for many youth sports teams in both Penn Manor and Lampeter-Strasburg. Jon served as secretary on the Lampeter-Strasburg Baseball Booster Club Board. When his children were younger, he spent many years teaching Sunday School at Lampeter UMC and Covenant UMC where he also captained a Relay for Life team. Jon attended Pequea Church.
In addition to his wife and children, Jon is survived by his twin brother, Joe King (Jane); three sisters: Susan Jolley, Jacqueline Decembrino (James), and Lisa Kulp (Thomas); and sister-in-law Elizabeth Senn (Walter). He also leaves behind many nieces and nephews.
A service celebrating Jon's life will take place at Pequea Church, 40 Church Road, Lancaster, PA on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. The family will receive friends at the church from 9:30- 10:45 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Jon's memory to the National MS Society (www.nationalmssociety.org) or Hospice & Community Care of Lancaster (www.hospiceandcommunitycare.org). Arrangements entrusted to Dewald Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc. Online guestbook at