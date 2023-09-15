Jon P. Booth, 66, of Elizabethtown, entered into eternal rest suddenly on September 6.
He was born on July 1, 1957, in Lancaster and was the son of the late E. Stanley Booth and Helen S. Weidman.
He graduated from Donegal High School in 1976 and was a United States Marine Corps veteran proudly serving from 1976-1980. He was employed by Greiner Industries, Inc., since 1981.
Jon enjoyed riding his motorcycle, especially benefit rides. He was also an avid Pittsburgh Steelers, Pittsburgh Penguins, and Penn State Football fan. He was First Vice at the American Legion and was the Assistant Director of the American Legion Riders, Middletown. He was also a member of the VFW, the Moose and the Rescue Firearm's Assoc. Above all, he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
Jon is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Robin L. (Horst) Booth; two sons, Michael S. Booth and Matthew S. Booth (Roland); a brother, Leonard E. Booth; cousins, nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles.
A funeral Service will be held at Matinchek Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 260 East Main Street, Middletown, Pennsylvania on September 22, 2023, at 12 Noon with Rev. Britt Strohecker.
Visitation will be held from 11 AM until the time of services. Burial Interment will be held at a later date at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.
A living tribute »