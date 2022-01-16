Jon M. Noel of Quarryville, PA, gave up his valiant one-year fight with ALS and went to his eternal heavenly home on January 8, 2022 at Hospice and Community Care, Mount Joy, PA. He was 64 years old.
Jon was born on September 21, 1957 in Franklin, PA. He graduated from Maplewood High School, Guys Mills, PA and received a degree in Journalism from Penn State University which led to a 42-year career in the newspaper business.
Jon was active with his church, Hosanna Christian Fellowship, Lititz, PA until his illness.
Jon was predeceased by his adoptive parents, Laddie and Gene Noel. He is also survived by his wife, Linda, of 19 years, a son Gabriel in Long Beach, Mississippi and three grandchildren.
Per Jon’s wishes, his remains were donated to ALS research. A Memorial service will be held at a later date at Hosanna Christian Fellowship, Lititz, PA and burial of his ashes will take place later this year for the family in Black Ash Cemetery, Guys Mills, PA, beside his parents.
In lieu of flowers, those interested may make a memorial donation in Jon’s name to Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Drive, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA. 17604.