Jon Louis Pino, 78, of Lancaster, went to home to be with his Lord on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 in Riviera Beach, Florida. Born in Brooklyn, New York, he was the son of the late Rosario and Annunziata (Conforte) Pino. He was the beloved husband of Giuseppa Maria Teresa (Belmonte) Pino for 46 years.
Jon had worked as a conductor for the New York City Transit Authority for over 20 years. He was a member of New Life Church in Lancaster. Jon was a cowboy at heart all his life and loved nothing more than sharing Jesus with everyone he met. He cherished time spent with his large family.
In addition to his wife, Jon is survived by 4 children: Derek Pino of Mooresville, NC; Christine, wife of John Oliver of Lititz; Michelle Kiernan of Long Island, NY; and Tracy Tester of Long Island, NY. Also surviving are 9 grandchildren: David, Kelly, Kaitlyn, Erica, Megan, Emma, Jordan, Grace, Ethan; and 9 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a brother, Charles Pino.
Jon's funeral service will take place at New Life Church, 1991 Old Philadelphia Pike, Lancaster, PA on Friday, April 1, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Private interment will follow in the Mellinger Mennonite Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church on Thursday from 3-7 p.m. Instead of flowers, consider a gift that will do the Lord's work in Jon's memory. Online guestbook at
