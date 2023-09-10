Jon D. Wright, 64 of Landisville, passed away August 26, 2023. He was born to the late J. Fred and Gloria Wright in Harrisburg, PA. Jon graduated from Hempfield High School and Albright College, where he received a bachelor's degree in biology. In 1989 Jon joined Eurofins Lancaster Labs as a Chemist and completed his nearly 34-year career there as a Software Business/Functional Analyst.
Jon was an avid fan of Penn State football, the Philadelphia Eagles and the New York Mets. In his free time, you would often find him enjoying a good book, playing games with friends and assembling Legos; but most importantly spending time with family. Jon loved to vacation and spent much time planning trips to the family happy place, Walt Disney World. He was proud of his Scottish heritage and would often sport his kilt made of the Wright family tartan. He will be remembered for his quick wit and his ability to recall the most trivial of facts and details. Jon considered himself a foodie and had a hearty appetite for good food and drink; especially sampling a variety of beers made by local breweries. Jon was loved by many and will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
Throughout the years Jon was very active as a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Landisville where he served as the council president, sang in the choir, helped on youth trips, and as an usher. Jon volunteered with Boy Scouts as well as the Landisville and Trident Swim Teams.
Jon was given 25 more years of life after a heart transplant in 1998. He spent every year since, living well and full.
Left to cherish his memory is his beloved wife of nearly 40 years Karen Wright; his children Stephanie Stitzel, wife of Ryan, and Christopher Wright; his grandchildren Parker, Cooper, Tucker, and Brooke; and his brother Keith Wright. Along with his parents he is predeceased by his brother, David Wright.
A memorial service will be held at Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA on Sunday September 17, 2023. Guests are invited to a visitation beginning at 12:30 PM, with a Celebration of Life to follow at 2 PM.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Jon's honor may be made to Gift of Life at www.giftoflife.org.
To leave an online condolence, kindly visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com