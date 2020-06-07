Jon Clifton Frey

Jon C. Frey, 60, of Washington Boro, passed away Monday, June 1, 2020 at Hospice & Community Care in Mount Joy. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Jay V. and Pauline M. (Miller) Frey. He was the husband of Heidi (Denlinger) Frey with whom he shared over 38 years of marriage.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his five children: Jon Frey (husband of Andrea) of Lancaster, Courtney Herr (wife of Allan Jr.) of Millersville, Jason Frey (fiancé of Mary) of Lancaster, Karin Gerth (wife of Dustin) of Ft. Worth, TX, Jordan Frey of Washington Boro, his seven grandchildren: Ariel, Ian, Regan, Maggie, Wyatt, Jesse, Murphy; Siblings: J. Thomas Frey (husband of Sue) of Conestoga, Rita Simmons (wife of Lee) and Cena Nauman (wife of Daryl) both of Millersville, and many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by his children: Jay Carson and Jon Thomas Frey.
Clif had a deep love for his family. In his youth he was a gymnast and enjoyed riding cycle. He enjoyed music, playing guitar, drums, and singing with family, sharing his talents and encouraging hearts. Clif enjoyed innovative ideas, trying something new, and he worked diligently at converting cow pies to energy. He liked to share his new found knowledge in science and nature to anyone who would listen. Clif had interesting ideas and perspective. He worked on the family dairy farm and then various jobs that allowed for discovery and building new relationships. He had a quiet strength, a determined will to keep going. Though in pain much of the time, he never complained. Clif leaves behind family and community who dearly love and miss him.
Private Graveside Services will be held at the convenience of the family in Creswell Cemetery, Conestoga. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Clif's memory may be made to Water Street Rescue Mission, 210 S. Prince St., Lancaster, PA 17603 or wsm.org. To send an online condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com