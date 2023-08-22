Jolene Myra Brooks, age 90, entered into the arms of Jesus on August 18, 2023. Born in Lancaster, Jolene was the daughter of the late John and Josephine (Thorp) Clark. On December 9, 1950, she married Melvin L. Brooks, Sr. and the devoted union lasted until his death in 2005.
Jolene was a faithful and devoted follower of Jesus Christ and was a member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church in Earleville, MD. She was also a member of the Lions Club in Cecil County, MD. She loved sewing, crafting, international travel and cooking. Her most joyous time was spent with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Jolene is survived by her children: Julianne M. Herman (wife of Lynn) of State College, PA; Melvin L. Brooks, Jr., husband of Sharon (Thomas) of Dillsburg, PA; Timothy W. Brooks, husband of Susan (Rhoads) of Deerfield Beach, FL and Kenneth E. Brooks, husband of Debra (Shaiebly) of Conestoga, PA. Grandchildren: Jeremy Brooks, husband of Amy (Hale) of Spring Grove, PA; Elizabeth (Brooks) Dickens (wife of Tarik) of Tallahassee, FL; Joshua Brooks of Deerfield Beach, FL; Christina Brooks of Coral Springs, FL; Jared Brooks, husband of Karrine (Riggins) of Elizabethtown, PA and Kelly (Brooks) Findley (wife of Justin) of Willow Street, PA; her granddaughter-in-law Angela (Maurer) Brooks of Littlestown, PA; ten great-grandchildren; and one brother: John Henry Clark II.
In addition to her husband and parents, Jolene is preceded in death by her son Jonathan L. Brooks; her grandson Jason P. Brooks and her brother James Thorp Clark.
