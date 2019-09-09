Jolene M. Watson, 87, of Lancaster, PA, formerly of Holtwood, PA, passed away on September 5, 2019. She was the widow of George L. Watson who passed away in 2002. Born in Lancaster, PA, a daughter of the late John and Helen Rineer Weidman.
Jolene had retired from the former RCA, Lancaster, GE, and Burle Industries. She enjoyed gardening and her flowers.
Jolene is survived by her daughter, Wendy M. Watson, Lancaster.
A memorial service will be held Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at 11:00 AM at Little Britain Presbyterian Church 255 Little Britain Church Road, Peach Bottom, PA. Private interment will be in Little Britain Presbyterian Cemetery.
