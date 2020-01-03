Jolene A. Deets

Jolene Ann Biacchi Deets, 70, of Manheim passed away on Monday, December 30, 2019. Born in Berwick, PA on July 16, 1949, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Viola Biacchi. She graduated from Berwick Area Senior High School with the Class of 1967. Jolene then graduated from Empire Beauty School, earning her beautician license. She worked for the Ann Laubach and Edward Cuba Beauty Salon for many years. Jolene ultimately retired from Delmonte Pet Products, in Bloomsburg, where she was a Quality Control Technician.
Jolene moved to Manheim in 2005, where she enjoyed shopping, traveling and having monthly lunches with her friends. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family and attending the activities of her grandchildren. She was a past member of St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church in Berwick, and a current member of St. James Catholic Church in Lititz.
She is survived by her husband, Glenn Deets, with whom she celebrated 50 years of marriage on October 18, 2019. She is also survived by a son, Brian Deets, and wife Dawn, of Mountville, PA; a daughter, Melissa Berryman, and husband Daniel, of Breinigsville, PA; nephew Philip Romeo, nieces Christina Romeo and Lia Pierce, and a godson Nicholas Romeo-Jones. The true loves of her life were her five grandchildren: Hunter and Riley Deets, and Quinten, Derek and Ellie Berryman. Jolene was the last survivor of her family, preceded in death by her parents, and sister, Patriciann Romeo.
Funeral services for Jolene will be private and at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests any donations be made in Jolene's memory to Hospice & Community Care Center, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
