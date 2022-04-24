After a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer, Johnny (John) D. Green, 65, left this earth peacefully in the arms of his family on April 15, 2022, in his home in Lancaster, PA. He is finally free of the many challenges endured after his diagnosis three years ago. His innovative surgery, performed by Dr. Christopher Wolfgang, at the time with Johns Hopkins University, now at NYU Langone, will hopefully further the study of how to treat this disease.
Although John was one of the youngest in his class during his school years, he thrived as a student and an athlete. He was named Senior Male Athlete of the Year at J.P. McCaskey High School in 1974 after going to states as a wrestler, playing baseball, and quarterbacking and punting for the football team. He was named to numerous all-star teams and achieved Athlete of the Week status in the local newspaper. He wrestled for two years, played baseball for three years, and played football for four years before graduating from Franklin & Marshall College. John was named Co-MVP of the Centennial Conference his senior year. In 2011, John was inducted into the J.P. McCaskey Athletic Hall of Fame. In 2014, he was inducted into the Franklin & Marshall Athletic Hall of Fame as a member of the 1974 football team.
John spent his entire career at Lancaster Toyota where he excelled as a salesman and later as a senior new car manager. Customers valued his expertise and honesty, and he viewed them as new friends. John made it a practice to support the local businesses of his customers and was always available to them. He loved his employees and customers and was grateful to the Allen family for their support over the years.
John loved life and made the most of it. As an outdoorsman, he enjoyed hunting and fishing, especially deep-sea fishing in Ocean City, Maryland. He loved hosting family and friends and would delight in grilling, having great food and drinks, and the occasional cigar at his firepit. He was always up for a good game of pinochle. John was the life of the party and had a real passion for people and life in general.
When John talked to someone, he had the ability to make him or her feel like the most important person in the world. He was an incredibly generous man who would reach out in a heartbeat to help a family member or friend. Although successful as a businessman, he remained down to earth and never sought what some would regard as status symbols. John believed it important to mentor others to help them reach their full potential. When you were a friend of John's, you were a friend for life, as his sixth ward childhood friends can attest.
John was fortunate to marry the love of his life, his high school sweetheart, Cheryl (Hall). Together they raised a wonderful family including Kathryn Cappella (husband Daniel), Danielle Green, and Taylor Green. To his grandchildren Violet and Charles Cappella, he was known as "Duke". He delighted in their company even in his final weeks. John also loved his steady companion, his dog Dawson, who remained by his side.
John was preceded in death by his parents, Albert C. Green, Jr. and Helen (Chalfant) Green. He is survived by his siblings, sister Brenda Smoker (husband Hal), brother Michael Green, sister Cathy Bonafede (husband Pete), and brother Scott Green (wife Zugey). He is also survived by his in-laws, Eleanor and J. Vernon McMiname, Thomas Hall (wife Peggy), and Michael Hall (wife Elizabeth), as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
John and the family wanted to thank Dr. James Wolf of Lancaster for diagnosing John's illness; the team at Johns Hopkins (Dr. Christopher Wolfgang, Dr. Dan Laheru, Dr. Amol Narang) for giving John a fighting chance; Dr. Naeem Latif, Jeanette Rickabaugh, and other staff at UPMC Lititz; as well as Hospice & Community Care of Mount Joy. A special thanks is extended to his niece, Teresa Green, who helped to take care of him in his final weeks.
John made it very clear he did not want people to mourn or be sad, but rather he wanted everyone to embrace life the way he did, with joy and happiness.
A celebration of John's life will be held on Saturday, April 30, 2022, at Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home, 3110 Lititz Pike, at noon. Visitation with the family will be held from 10 a.m. to noon preceding the celebration.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in John's memory to the John Green Scholarship Fund for J.P. McCaskey Student Athletes via the Lancaster Education Foundation. Contributions can be made to the fund online at www.lancastereducation.com/contribute, or by check payable to "Lancaster Education Foundation." Please write "John Green Scholarship" in the comment box or memo line. Checks should be sent to Sandi Mauer, LEF Program Manager, 445 N. Reservoir St., Lancaster, PA 17602.
