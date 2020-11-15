Johnnie Wheeler

Johnnie Heard Wheeler passed away on Saturday, November 7, in the home of her daughter, Carolyn Wheeler Maxey, in Mountville, PA. She was born in Birmingham, AL on July 17, 1924, to the late John and Katherine Heard.
Johnnie graduated from Booker T. Washington Business College and from Birmingham Southern College. She worked for the Birmingham Board of Education and for the Homewood School System, retiring in 1987. Johnnie was an active church member her entire life having spent over 40 years serving the Sixth Ave Baptist Church in Birmingham in many ways.
In 1944 Johnnie married George Wheeler and they were happily married for 53 years. To this union two daughters were born, Carolyn and Katherine (who died in childhood). Johnnie's husband George preceded her in death in 1997. Johnnie was a life member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.
She is survived by her daughter Carolyn with whom she lived for the past 10 years. Also surviving is her granddaughter, Katherine Maxey Suliveras, wife of Anthony Suliveras, her great-grandchildren, Gabriella, Luca, Zoe, and Ezra Suliveras. Also surviving are great-godchildren Armoni, Arreyon, and Brijonna Stewart, all of Lancaster, PA. Three nieces survive in Detroit, MI. They are Barbara Beatty, Pamela Griggs and Sharon McRee.
The family would like to express sincere gratitude to Ana Gomez and especially to Christina Ladson for Johnnie's care over the last four years. In addition the family appreciated Hospice and Community Care. Donations can be made in Johnnie's memory to Hospice and Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604.
Her funeral service will be held in Birmingham, AL at a later date.
A living tribute »