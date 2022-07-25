John Z. Ebersol, age 85 of 96 Sproul Road, Christiana, passed away on Saturday, July 23, 2022 at his home. He was the husband of Sarah B. King Ebersol. Born in Ronks, he was the son of the late Abram B. and Annie Zook Ebersol.
John was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Surviving besides his wife are 3 children: Malinda K., wife of Sam A. Kinsinger of Gordonville and the late Crist Yoder, David Z., husband of Naomi Stoltzfus Ebersol, and Anna K., wife of Daniel S. Beiler, both of Christiana, 42 grandchildren, 109 great-grandchildren, 3 step grandchildren and 12 step great-grandchildren, and a brother: Amos Z., husband of Rachel Stoltzfus Ebersol of Lancaster. He was preceded in death by 2 sons: Daniel K., late husband of Rachel Smoker Ebersol of Peach Bottom, Benjamin K., late husband of Annie Lapp Ebersol of Airville, 2 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, and 4 siblings: Rebecca, David, Isaac, and Jacob Ebersol.
Funeral service will take place at the home of his son David Z. Ebersol, 98 Sproul Road, Christiana, on Tuesday, July 26th at 9 a.m. EST. Interment will be in the Homeville Amish Cemetery. Friends may call at the late home from the time of this notice until the time of service. shiveryfuneralhome.com