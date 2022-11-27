John Wyatt Samson, 58, of Elizabethtown, passed away on Monday, November 14, 2022 at home. Born in Cheyenne, WY, he was the son of Geraldine (Flora) Gontz of Lancaster and the late John Wyatt Samson, Sr. He was the stepson of the late George Gontz. John was the husband of Beth (Kauffman) Samson with whom he celebrated 20 years of marriage this past June 1st.
John was a graduate of Hempfield High School class of 1982. He received his associate degree from Antonelli Institute in photography. He was pursing his teaching degree from Pennsylvania State University. John retired from the Lancaster County Career & Technology- Brownstown Campus where he taught digital imaging. John was a dedicated teacher who impacted the lives of his students. His passion for teaching others was evident in the way he brought out the best in his students. John loved to tell stories of his many adventures, including his part in the movie Witness. He knew how to turn every opportunity into an adventure.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Beth and mother, Geraldine, are two stepchildren, Nicholas DiCostanzo of Philadelphia and Kelly DiCostanzo of Elizabethtown; a half-brother, Todd Gontz, husband of Karen of Lancaster; and his mother-in-law, Sally Kauffman of Lancaster.
A memorial service honoring John's life will be held at Hempfield United Methodist Church, 3050 Marietta Ave., Lancaster, PA 17601 on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at 12 noon. Family and friends will be received at the church before the service from 10 AM to 12 noon. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the John W. Samson Memorial Scholarship Fund For Visual Communication, Lancaster County Career & Technology Fund, 432 Old Market Street, Mount Joy, PA 17552. To send an online condolence, please visit: www.sheetzfuneralhome.com