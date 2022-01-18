John Wilson Wingler, 77, of Peach Bottom, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, January 15, 2022. Born in Rising Sun, MD, he was the son of the late Ardle D. and Lora (Fogus) Wingler. He was the loving husband of Jean Tollinger Wingler for 56 years.
John retired from Chrysler Corp. in Newark, DE after 33 years of employment. He enjoyed playing cards, watching Westerns, traveling, locksmithing, carpentry, and working on projects with his grandchildren and watching their sports teams and dance recitals. What John valued the most was time spent with family and friends and also taking trips to see his family from West Virginia.
In addition to his wife, John is survived by 5 children: Janet (David) Maldonado of Winter Haven, FL; Joan (Frank) Tripoli of Willow Street; John (Diane) Wingler of Pittsburgh; Amy (Chris) Billings of Peach Bottom; and Ardle Wingler of Peach Bottom. Also surviving are 11 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren a sister, Virginia, wife of Ralph Compton of Rising Sun and his beloved dog, Asher. He was preceded in death by a brother, Harvey Wingler and a grandson, Robert Ernest Wingler.
A funeral service will take place at Porter’s Grove Baptist Church, 475 Connelly Road, Rising Sun, MD 21911 on Friday, January 21, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Steve Dixon officiating. Interment will follow in the Little Britain Presbyterian Church Cemetery. Viewings will be held at the church on Thursday evening from 6-8 p.m. and also on Friday morning from 10-11 a.m. Kindly omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made to the Ronald McDonald House Charities, 110 North Carpenter Street, Chicago, IL 60607. Online guestbook at
