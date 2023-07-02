John Williams, 92, of Willow Street, PA, passed away at Legend of Lancaster on Tuesday, June 20, 2023. He was born in London, England, the son of the late David Maldwyn Williams and Lillian Esther (Cooper) Williams.
He graduated from St. Joseph Academy in Blackpool, England. John met his future wife Edith (Poole) Williams as a teenager when he boldly requested her to dance with him and she accepted at a dancehall in Blackpool, England. John and Edith shared 71 years of marriage when she passed March 7, 2023.
He emigrated to the U.S. and Edith followed shortly afterwards. John served in the US Army after the Korean War, and then the PA National Guard.
He owned and operated Williams Carpet Service, now run by his son David and grandson Tyler. John also developed Southland Hills Mobile Home Park in New Providence.
He was a member of the British American Society, and of the Episcopalian faith. John had his pilot's license, and he flew his own Cessna. An avid boater of both power and sail boats, John was active with the Coast Guard Auxiliary for whom he held records for performing the most boat examinations over several years.
John is survived by his daughter Elaine Williams Mazzur, wife of Richard F. of Willow Street, son David John Williams, husband of Cindy of Willow Street; 4 grandchildren, Tonya E. Stefanow, wife of Ken of Strasburg, Ashlee L. Boyce, wife of Derek of Lancaster, Tyler D. E. Williams, husband of Mary (Boyce) of Lancaster, and Hayley E. Mazzur-Johnson, wife of Zachary of Millersville, MD; and 17 great-grandchildren, Griffin, David, Emma, Miriam, Paul, Eli, Samuel, and Aslan Stefanow, Audrey, Lucy, Clare, and Cooper Boyce, Leah and Ryan Williams, and Adelai, Shepherd, and Meadow Mazzur-Johnson.
In addition to wife Edith and his parents, John was preceded in death by his great-granddaughter Sarah Stefanow, and his siblings, Carol Margaret Wilkins and George Maldwyn Williams.
John's family will greet friends from 10 to 11 a.m., followed by the memorial service at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 10, 2023, at Charles F. Snyder III Funeral Home & Crematory, 2421 Willow Street Pike, Willow Street, PA 17584. Interment will be in Creswell Cemetery.
The funeral can be viewed on Live Stream on John's obituary page at SnyderFuneralHome.com.
In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a memorial contribution to Humane Pennsylvania, 2195 Lincoln Highway East, Lancaster, PA 17602.
To send online condolences please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com