John William Kramer, 83, of Marietta passed away on June 3, 2022. He was born in Bainbridge, raised in Maytown, and was the son of the late David and Florence Steffy Kramer. John worked at ITT Grinnell in Columbia until his eventual retirement. He was also an avid buyer and seller of antiques and even had his own store in Marietta. John enjoyed the outdoors and adored his family who will remember him for his smile and endearing sense of humor.
John leaves behind his two daughters, Kim, wife of Chuck Brehm of York, Jean, wife of Spencer Schemel of Lititz; three grandchildren and four great grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of sixty-two years, Rosemary, on April 30, 2022. Also preceding John are four siblings, Frank Kramer, Wallace Kramer, Pearl Barton, and Elizabeth Jamil.
Services for John will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, 519 Walnut St., Columbia, PA 17512. The family will receive friends for visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. until service time. Burial will follow at Laurel Hill Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Dr., Lancaster, PA 17604. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. Columbia/Landisville.