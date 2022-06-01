John William Keone Whitehead, Jr., 83, of Lancaster PA, passed away on May 29th, 2022 after a brief illness. He was the loving husband of Janet E. Whitehead, with whom he shared thirty-four years of marriage. Born at Fort Benjamin Harrison, Indiana, John was the son of John W. Whitehead, Sr. and Ululani (Hayselden) Whitehead. He is of Hawaiian descent. John attended high school at Culver Military Academy in Culver, IN.
He chose to enlist in the US ARMY, in which he served 21 years. During his career as a combat and medivac helicopter pilot, John was stationed in Panama, Vietnam twice, and Germany. Also, while in the Army, he attended Florida Southern College. John retired from the military as a Major earning many awards and medals, including the prestigious Silver Star and the Distinguished Flying Cross on 2 occasions.
In 1979, John settled in Lancaster, PA, beginning his 35-year career in banking and investments until his retirement in 2014. After retirement, John enjoyed spending his time golfing at Bent Creek Country Club and enjoying his family.
As an avid golfer, John scored 7 holes in one, including the rare accomplishment of 2 in the same round. John also "shot his age" on a few occasions.
John is survived by his wife Janet, his four children; Debra Mumaw Kokomo, IN, John Whitehead III, husband of Lisa, Lancaster, PA, LaRie Miller, wife of Eldon, Mount Joy, PA, and E. Scott Whitehead Mooresville, IN; Janet's four children; Ivy Sweigart, wife of Dan, Lancaster, PA, Jenny Grumbecht, wife of Pete, Holtwood, PA, Robert Kruppenbach, Lancaster, PA, and Heidi Kruppenbach, Lancaster, PA; also surviving are 18 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren and 3 great great-grandchildren. A legacy to be proud of.
John is preceded in death by his parents, his half-sister, one grandchild, and one great-grandchild.
A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, June 2, 2022 at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home and Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA with visitation from 12pm to 2pm and service to follow. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Red Rose Honor Guard, P.O. Box 8601, Lancaster, PA 17604-8601, or the Westgate Baptist Church at www.wgbaptistlanc.org.
To send the family a condolence please visit, SnyderFuneralHome.com