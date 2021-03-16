John William "Jack" Robinson

Blessed is the man who remains steadfast under trials, for he will receive the crown of life. James 1:12
On March 14, 2021, at 84 years old, God granted Dad's desire to be reunited with Mom. Dad persevered with many health ailments in order to be with us kids, but his body was worn and his heart was in Heaven.
Born on June 3, 1936 to Sara (Troup) and Harold Robinson, Jack grew up outside of Gap, in Limeville. From little up he was always a very hard worker, earning the respect of everyone he knew; but he also knew how to make work fun and bring a smile to your face.
In 1956 when Dad and Mom (Florence Lockamy) were first married, they lived in Compass, then when children came along they moved to Limeville and later retired in Nickel Mines.
Dad was a truck driver most of his life. As kids we could often ride along when he hauled milk or when he worked for Poorbaugh Grain. In 1981 Dad started driving for Air Products and Chemicals in Lancaster. And even though he retired in 1998 he still could be seen wearing that classic white shirt and green pants some 20 years later.
Dad's occupation may have kept him long hours, but his devotion was always to our mother and family. Dad simply adored Mom and they both were amazing examples of what married love should look like. They both spent 61 years of putting each other above themselves and when Mom passed over 3 years ago, it seemed a part of him went with her. He was a wonderful husband, father, and friend.
Dad didn't know how to stop working after retirement, he was always helping and fixing things for others. He was able to fix anything from a broken car to a broken heart. He instinctively knew who could use a helping hand or an extra hug.
Dad was also quite a story teller; if you were around him long enough you may have heard the same story multiple times and it may have been altered a bit each time he told it; but it was always fun to listen to. The door was always open for anyone to stop by.
Last March Dad fell and broke his hip. As a family we made a schedule to care for him and in true Dad fashion, he ended up blessing us more than the other way around. He spent this last year slowing us down, giving a listening ear and teaching us what's important in life. We all have so many cherished one on one memories with him, yet he left us with the greater gift of binding us together and having us learn to appreciate each other even more and providing the closure we needed. We were blessed with a great Dad and wonderful example: Wendy and Dwight Miller, Leisa and George Hoover, J.Bradley and Laurie Robinson, Kimberly and Kerry Eltman.
Dad was a terrific and ever-present grandfather his grandchildren knew they could always count on. He was so proud of them all and he will be greatly missed by each one of them: Brittany Eltman, Brandon and Samantha Hoover, Elizabeth Hoover, Amber Robinson, Sarah Eltman, Bryan and Alicia Eltman, Justin Robinson and great-grandson Skyler Doutt.
Dad was preceded in death by a brother and sister-in-law, Charles and Linda Robinson. He leaves behind his brother, James Robinson (Delores Hickernell) and two sisters, Doris Wambold (Herbert) and Cleta Lefever (Clarence) as well as other dearly loved nieces, nephews, close relatives and friends.
Dad and Mom have such a wonderful church family that they have been very involved with and developed deep friendships with over the years. We as a family have so appreciated their faithfulness to our parents as they aged and became ill. A service honoring Dad's life will be held at the church on Friday, March 19 at 11 AM. Viewings to take place Thursday, March 18, 6:00 to 8:00 PM and also one hour prior to service; all at The First Baptist Church of Pequea, 6062 Old Phila, Pike, Gap, PA . Out of respect for health concerns of the family, we will be following COVID protocols including masking.
Dad spent a lifetime helping others and if you would wish to do something in his memory and feel led, kindly consider making a contribution to the Factory Ministries in Paradise who also share his desire to help others in need.
We want to thank everyone who has walked alongside our family especially this past year. Great friends, extended family, amazing neighbors, the most compassionate doctors and nurses… A man's friendships are a great measure of his worth; and Dad was truly a richly blessed man.
