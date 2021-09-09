John William Flexer, 80, of Manor Township passed away on September 5, 2021 in his residence. Born in Reading, he was the son of the late John J. and Miriam C. (Marinitz) Flexer.
He was the loving husband to the late Beatrice I. (Wessner) with whom he married on November 7, 1959 and shared forty eight loving years of marriage until the time of her passing on March 21, 2008.
He was a graduate of Reading High School. John was employed as a tractor trailer driver for the former American Hardware, Dana Incorporated and the Manheim Auto Auction. He was a member of the NRA, the New Holland Rifle and Pistol Club and a volunteer firefighter for the former Oak Brook Fire Company. He enjoyed photography in his spare time.
Surviving are his children; Kathleen A. wife of Dale Groff of Wernersville and John D., Sr. husband of Geraldine (Weiler) Flexer. Also surviving are grandchildren; John D. Flexer, Jr. companion of Megan Fisher, Andrew J. husband of Brittany Flexer, Amanda R. wife of Mark Martelli and Maegan E. Groff companion of Ronnie Row and eight great-grandchildren with an additional one on the way.
In addition to his parents and his wife, he is predeceased by his siblings; Elaine LaManna and Michael Flexer.
Funeral services will be held private at the convenience of the family. Inurnment will be held in Center Union Church Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made in John's memory to the American Heart Association https://www.heart.org/
C. Stanley Eckenroth Home for Funerals in Terre Hill is entrusted with the funeral arrangements.
