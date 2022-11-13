John Wesley Snyder II

John W. Snyder, 51, of Myerstown, passed away November 6, 2022 after a long illness. Born in Pittsburgh, he was the son of John and Barbara Snyder of Lancaster. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his companion, Amy Kerper, his daughter, Layla Grace Snyder of Merrimack, NH, his sister, Jennifer Thomas, wife of Matthew, his niece, Paige Thomas and his nephew, John Thomas of Macungie.
John was a graduate of Conestoga Valley High School where he lettered in track. He was also a graduate of Susquehanna University where he earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Environmental Science. He most recently worked as a Project Manager for Great Coasters International on an assignment in Dubai, UAE. Formerly a resident of New Hampshire, he volunteered with the Merrimack River Watershed Council. A boating enthusiast, he previously worked as a camp counselor and water ski instructor. He was also an avid fisherman and skier.
A Memorial Service celebrating John's life will be held at The Groffs Family Funeral Home, 528 W. Orange Street, (corner of W. Orange & Pine Sts.) Lancaster, PA 17603 on Saturday, November 26, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. with The Rev. Steve Jones officiating. The family will receive friends at The Groffs on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a memorial gift to Lancaster Conservancy, 117 S. West End Avenue, Lancaster, PA 17603, or to Ann B. Barshinger Cancer Institute, 2102 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601.
