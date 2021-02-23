John Wesley Martin, 89 of Sweet Home, Oregon, passed away on February 18, 2021 in Albany, Oregon. John was born in York, Pennsylvania on October 26, 1931 to Enos and Anna (Gehman) Martin.
John grew up in several towns around the Lancaster, Pennsylvania area.
He met Mary Ann Martin in 1956, and they were married on February 9, 1957. They made their home in New Holland, Pennsylvania. John worked as an office manager and a weigh master for Martin's Limestone, his father-in-law's stone business. He was active in Bethany Mennonite Church and The Lion's Club.
John spent most of his free time going to his children's sporting events.
He retired in December, 1990, and John and Mary Ann then moved to Sarasota, Florida where they enjoyed golfing and playing cards and games with their friends. He was an active member of Bahia Vista Mennonite Church where he sang in the choir. They also spent their summers traveling the country visiting their children and grandchildren. They moved to Sweet Home, Oregon in July, 2018, where he attended River of Life Fellowship until his death.
John was a kind-hearted man who always had a smile on his face. The constants in his life were his commitment to Jesus Christ and his deep love for his family. He was the last remaining sibling in a very large family.
John is survived by his wife Mary Ann Martin of Sweet Home; children: Cathy (Arlen) Emmert of Sweet Home; Dale (Wendy) Martin of Winston-Salem, North Carolina, Karen (Rick) Eberly of Maineville, Ohio; grandchildren: Stephanie Emmert, Ben Emmert, Melissa Henkle, Diana Martin, Kelsie Hunter, Brooke Rogers, and Sydnee Eberly; five great-grandchildren.
Memorial contributions in John's memory can be made at a charity of the donor's choice.
A living tribute »