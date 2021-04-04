John Werning

LEWISBERRY- John W. Werning, 76, went home to be with his Lord Jesus on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at UPMC Pinnacle Harrisburg.
Born on August 11, 1944 in East Manchester Twp., he was the son of the late William H. and Miriam E. (Flora) Werning. John was a self-employed farmer and also worked as head custodian at Northeastern School District.
John was preceded in death by his first wife Sarah (Sally) Werning (Nolt), married for 28 Years. He is survived by his second wife Carol (Spoonhour) Werning married for 11 years. John is also survived by 2 Sons Jonathan Werning married to Teresa Werning; Joshua Werning; 3 grandchildren Timothy, Esther, and Abigail; and his wife Carol's family.
John's life was radically changed at the age of 27 when he came to know his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. His faith was evident in his loving care of his family. John was a farmer through and through. When his boys were younger, they enjoyed farming as a family, going to church faithfully and attending Mt. Wolf Wolves baseball games. He enjoyed gardening and growing tomatoes especially with his grandchildren in later years. He attended Central Manor camp meeting faithfully. He also enjoyed studying the scriptures and praying for others.
Mr. Werning was a member of Red Land Valley Brethren in Christ Church where he served as a Deacon and Elder, taught Sunday school and co-taught the 410 Men's Group. He also was a member of the Fellowship of Christian Farmers and Christian Farmers Outreach.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at Red Land Valley Brethren in Christ Church, 3555 Lewisberry Road, York Haven, PA 17370 with Pastor Kevin E. Richardson officiating. The service can be livestreamed at https://tinyurl.com/redlandvalleychurch. Viewings will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday and 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Wednesday, both at the church. Burial will be in Lehmans Starview Union Cemetery. Beaver-Urich Funeral Home, 305 W. Front St., Lewisberry is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to Red Land Valley Brethren in Christ Church, 3555 Lewisberry Rd., York Haven, PA 17370.
