John Wallace Zerphey, 72, of Hummelstown, formerly of Mount Joy, passed away on Thursday, December 17, 2020 at his residence. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Wallace and Mary (Newcomer) Zerphey.
John was a graduate of Donegal High School class of 1966. He retired from Hershey Chocolate as a trade planner. John was a member of the American Legion Post 185 in Mount Joy. He enjoyed riding his Harley, fishing, trips to the beach, and most of all spending time with his family.
John is survived by two daughters, Laura Zerphey of Jonestown and Pamela Amspacher, wife of Christopher of Mount Joy; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and three brothers, Edward Zerphey of FL, Thomas Zerphey of FL, and William Zerphey of NC. He was preceded in death by a son, Allen Zerphey.
Services will be private. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com
