John W. Zoll, 90, of Stevens, passed away on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at the home of his son.
He was born in Ephrata to the late Harvey B. and Lena H. (Weber) Zoll and was the husband of the late Helen Irene (Martin) Zoll with whom he shared 70 years of marriage before she passed away on April 28, 2020.
He was a member of Metzler's Mennonite Church.
John was a mason and volunteered in his retirement years at MCC Reuzit furniture store in Ephrata. He enjoyed hunting, puzzles, family gatherings and traveling.
John is survived by two children, David Eugene, husband of Florence (Yousey) Zoll of Stevens, Lydia A, wife of Kenneth Portner of Murrells Inlet, SC; a daughter-in-law, Dolores (Leid) Zoll of Delaware; 9 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren and five siblings, Lester W., husband of Dottie (Erb) Zoll of Newmanstown, Betty Jean Martin of Farmersville, L. Arlene, wife of Clarence Martin of Leola, Evelyn, wife of Frank Lengyel of Cleveland, OH, Mabel M., wife of Tom Self of Ephrata.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Glenn L. Zoll and 2 sisters, Anna Mae Redcay, Beatrice Zoll.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, June 19, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Metzler Mennonite Cemetery, 515 W. Metzler Road, Ephrata.
If desired, memorial contributions in John's memory may be made to Hospice & Community Care, P. O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA, 17604.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
