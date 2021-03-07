John "Jack" Trotter Sr., 74, of Ephrata, PA, passed away Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital. Jack was born on November 2, 1946, in South Amboy, NJ to the late Louis and Elizabeth (Bonis) Trotter. He was preceded in death by his sisters, Elise and Donna Marie, and his brother, LeRoy.
He attended St. Mary Elementary School and graduated in 1966 from H.G. Hoffman High School in South Amboy, NJ. After graduating, Jack enlisted in the U.S. Army and served in the Vietnam War from 1967 to 1969.
On April 14, 1973, he married his beautiful wife, Eldrida "Ellie" for over 47 years.
Jack worked at Spiral Metal and Hercules Powder Company in NJ before moving to Ephrata, PA. He then worked at Redner's Market and Conestoga Valley School District, from which he retired.
He is survived by his wife Eldrida "Ellie", He is survived by his children: Donna Phillips married to Michael, John Trotter, Jr. and by his siblings: Fred Trotter married to Josephine, Louis Trotter, Jr.
Per Jack's wishes, there will be no service. Please be kind to one another.
