John W. Sweigart, Jr., 93, of Lititz, passed away on Monday, February 1, 2021, at
Brethren Village. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late John W., Sr. and Florence (Krenz) Sweigart. John was the loving husband of Evelyn R. (Leaman) Sweigart and they recently celebrated 13 years of marriage.
As a member of the U.S. Navy, John honorably served his county during WWII. He went on to receive his Doctorate and served as a Professor of Philosophy at James Madison University. In his retirement, he returned to Lancaster County and enjoyed golfing and going out walking. He was a member of Mellinger Mennonite Church.
Along with his wife, John is survived by four children: John W. Sweigart III of Houston, TX, Joy H. Nedelka of NY, Joel C. Sweigart of CA, and Judson B. Sweigart of FL; a step son, Daniel A. Quinn of Alburtis, PA; 9 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.
Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. For online condolences visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
