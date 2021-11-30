John W. Stauffer, 85, of Leola, passed away on November 26, 2021 at Lancaster General Hospital.
Born in Goodville, he was the son of the late John G. and Rebecca M. (Horst) Stauffer.
John was a member of St. John’s Center Lutheran Church. He was a graduate of Millersville University, where he earned his teaching degree. He was employed as a teacher for the Eastern Lancaster County School District and later worked as a driver for High Steel. He enjoyed growing flowers and was a member of Coon Hollow Hunting Club in Potter County.
John is survived by many nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, December 3, 2021 at 12:00PM at Center Union Cemetery in East Earl.
Groff High Funeral Home in New Holland, PA is entrusted with the funeral arrangements.
