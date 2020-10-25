John W. Shenk, 99, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 21st, 2020. He was raised by Ida Mae Shenk of Lancaster. John was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, 72nd Bomb Squadron, 5th Bomb Group. John and family attended many 5th Bomb Group Conventions until 2018.
John is survived by his three daughters, Caroline, wife of Marty McGrath of Columbia; Suzi, wife of Joe Smith of Manheim; Tina, wife of David Borden of Hanover; 16 grandchildren: Brian, Claire, Kevin, Laura, Patrick, Joe, Rich, Nate, Everett (EJ), Corrie, Jeremy, Caroline, David, Ciara, Nick, Maggie and great-grandchildren totaling 18 with one more on the way.
John worked for Armstrong Cork Company/Armstrong World Industries for 49 plus years in their acoustical division and was very instrumental in the planning and design of the acoustical ceiling structures that are still used today. John traveled the world for Armstrong Cork Company teaching his acoustical applications to as far as China, Hawaii, Australia, Canada and all over the United States and was revered by many as the top professional in his field. John also was an extraordinary carpenter and custom built his own home and redesigned many basements of Lancaster County Professionals.
John is preceded in death by his wife, Caroline Meisenbach Shenk in 2003. He loved life but most of all his wife and daughters. John also felt civic duty was very important and was a former Jaycees and offered his leadership as President.
Visitation for John will be held from 10:00 a.m. until noon on Wednesday, October 28th, 2020 at the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, 519 Walnut St., Columbia, PA 17512. A graveside service with military honors will follow at Holy Trinity Cemetery where he will be laid to rest beside his late wife. If attending any services please wear a mask and practice social distancing. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Anne's Retirement Community, 3952 Columbia Ave., Columbia, PA 17512. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. Columbia/Landisville