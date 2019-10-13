John W. Rutherford of Lancaster, PA, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at Hospice & Community Care on Sunday, October 6, 2019. Born, raised, and lifelong resident of Lancaster, PA, he was the son of the late Eugene S. Rutherford, Sr. and Mary Elizabeth Pfenninger Rutherford. John was the loving husband of Carolyn K. Andes Rutherford, with whom he recently celebrated 51 years of marriage.
John graduated from J.P. McCaskey High School and served his electrical apprenticeship with the IBEW Local 414. He was an electrician for 48 years in Lancaster County. After his retirement, he was proud to serve as a bailiff for the Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas for five years, a job and community he enjoyed immensely.
In January of this year, he became a Life Member of B.P.O. E. #134 Lancaster after 50 years of service including PDDGER, PER and dedicated volunteer for the Elk's multiple charities. John was also a member of the Free and Accepted Masons #43.
John was an avid music lover and performer. He enjoyed playing piano and organ, and he and his wife performed in multiple musical theater productions with the Kiwanis Club at the Fulton Opera House. As member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church, John sang in the senior choir with his wife and daughter for several years.
He will be remembered for his giant personality, his knowledge of Lancaster history, animated telling of stories and jokes, comradery, honesty, his love for his wife and daughter and the Chicago Bears.
In addition to his loving wife, he is survived by his daughter, Kay Ellen Rutherford Wall, wife of Thomas J. Wall Chicago, IL; a brother, Eugene S. Rutherford, Jr., Myrtle Beach, S.C., numerous nieces and nephews and an aunt and uncle in Altoona, PA.
A Memorial Service will be held Sunday, November 10, 2019 at the Lancaster Elks, 219 North Duke Street, Lancaster, PA 17602. Family and friends are invited to attend. Visitation will be from 1-2PM, followed immediately by the Lancaster Elks memorial ritual, guest speakers and sharing of stories.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to BPOE # 134, Lancaster Elks, 219 N. Duke Street, Lancaster, PA 17602, Attn: Youth Activities Committee or Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125.
His family thanks the staff of Hospice for their care and compassion during this difficult time.
