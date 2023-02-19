John W. Neff, 96, of Lititz, and formerly of Landisville; died peacefully at Landis Homes, and went to be with the Lord on Monday, February 13, 2023. Born in Landisville, he was the son of the late John S. and Ella Bowers Neff. John was the loving husband of Irene S. Martin Neff and they observed their 15th wedding anniversary in December of last year. John's first wife was the late Lorraine Hess Neff who died in April 2007 following 58 years of marriage. John was a charter member of Neffsville Mennonite Church, Lancaster, where he served as an usher and on the Board of Elders. Early in his life he was a farmer for many years, choosing organic farming before it was known and poplar with many in the agriculture community. Equal to his passion for farming was his passion for helping people find their new home. In 1966 John was a partner in forming Garden Spot Real Estate, and later he founded Town and Country Realty of Lancaster. John was treasurer for the Lancaster Board of Realtors and was awarded Realtor of the year in 1984. He was known to be personable, kind, and honest in all he did.
Faith, family, friends, and community were cherished by John. John and Lorraine sang together in a gospel quartet called the Gardenspotters for a time; and he also enjoyed snow skiing, golf, gardening, and spending winters in their Florida home in Sarasota. There was often a "Make A Million" or pinochle card game or Bocce' with friends. He especially loved listening to gospel music and spending time with his family. John was very civic minded, being a member of Rotary Club West of Lancaster, serving as Judge of Elections for 23 years, and volunteering on the administrative board for Mount Joy Gift and Thrift. John and Irene enjoyed their last 10 years at Landis Homes Community.
Surviving in addition to his wife Irene, is a daughter, Darlene wife of Michael Hamlin of Landisville, a son, J. Gary husband of Marsha Neff of Lancaster, a step daughter, Cheryl Leaman of Ephrata, two step sons: Cliff husband of Ramonda Leaman of Irmo, SC, Bryan husband of Ann Leaman of Louisville, OH, five grandchildren, six step grandchildren, and thirteen great grandchildren. Preceding him in death are three sisters: Arlene Brubaker, Verna Siegrist, and Evelyn Rohrer.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend John's memorial service at the Neffsville Mennonite Church, 2371 Lititz Pike, Lancaster, on Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 11:00 AM. Friends may visit with the family at the church on Saturday morning, March 11, 2023 from 10:00 AM until the time of the service. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in John's memory to: Neffsville Mennonite Church, 2371 Lititz Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601 or to the charity of one's choice. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com